Doja Cat Has Her Sights On Acting & Comedy

Doja Cat has Hollywood dreams. The “Paint the Town Red” rapper-singer graces the new cover of Harper’s Bazaar as one of the “14 Most Influential Icons of 2023,” and in her interview (conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), Doja chatted with Angie Martinez about a future in stand-up comedy and acting.

“I would love to do movies that I believe in. I would have to stop the music for a minute,” Doja told Martinez. “But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like ‘John Wick.’”

Although Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, hasn’t yet made her movie debut, she’s shown off her improv comedy chops on Wild ‘n Out, and appeared in the “Somebody Date Me” episode of FX show Dave in 2021. The 27-year-old also wants to get into comedy, telling Martinez that she once got onstage with comedian Craig Robinson during a small performance.

Doja Cat’s Best Wild ‘N Out Moments 🔥😂MTV www.youtube.com

DAVE | Texting - Season 2 Ep. 6 Highlight | FXX www.youtube.com

“I actually went onstage recently with Craig Robinson. He’ll get on a piano and just play songs, but he’ll do it in his own Craig Robinson, funny-ass way. I went up onstage and sang with him at a comedy club. It was super low-key. I was there with one of my boyfriends,” Dlamini said, as she’s rumored to be dating controversial Twitch streamer and comedian J. Cyrus. Dlamini has also had some recent controversies of her own, losing a slew of fans and over 800,000 Instagram followers after calling her stans “creepy” and other comments deemed offensive on Threads.



Throughout the year, Dlamini has released two new singles from her forthcoming fourth album, “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” also appearing on SZA’s “Kill Bill (Remix).” The artist will next be the featured performer for The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which premieres on Prime Video on September 26. On Halloween (October 31), Dlamini will embark on The Scarlet Tour with supporting acts Ice Spice and Doechii.

Doja Cat - Attention (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red (Official Video) www.youtube.com