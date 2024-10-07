ESC TO CLOSE

Sean Combs (R) and his mom, Janice Combs arrive to VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic.

Diddy’s Mother Compares His Case to a Public Lynching

Diddy’s mother steps forward to defend him from sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Weeks after Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, his mother has stepped forward to defend his name. In a statement she released through the law firm Figgers Law on Sunday, Janice Combs expressed her disappointment over the charges while proclaiming his innocence.

“I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice wrote. “To bear witness [to] what seems like a public lynching of my son before he’s had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.”

Diddy was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges back on September 17. Due to both the seriousness of the charges and his being considered a flight risk, he’s thus far been denied bail.

Federal authorities allege that the mogul was luring romantic interests into situations where he would “coerce” them into sex acts with male prostitutes. They also allege that Diddy recorded these instances. Additionally, FEDs discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil, drugs like cocaine and GHB, as well as three AR-15s with the serial numbers “defaced.”

According to Janice Combs, who acknowledges that Diddy lied about assaulting Cassie, the charges against him are part of a fabricated narrative. See her full statement for yourself below.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.

New Diddy Docuseries Announced Amid His Arrest

