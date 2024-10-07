Diddy’s Mother Compares His Case to a Public Lynching

Weeks after Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, his mother has stepped forward to defend his name. In a statement she released through the law firm Figgers Law on Sunday, Janice Combs expressed her disappointment over the charges while proclaiming his innocence.

“I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice wrote. “To bear witness [to] what seems like a public lynching of my son before he’s had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.”