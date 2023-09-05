Diddy Returns Publishing Rights to Former Bad Boy Records Artists

Diddy is doing some good after decades-long rifts between him and former Bad Boy Records artists. On Monday (September 4), reports surfaced that the artist and entrepreneur, born Sean Combs, has returned all publishing rights to former Bad Boy artists and songwriters who “helped build Bad Boy into the powerhouse it is today,” a source told Variety.

Artists included in the deal are Faith Evans, the Lox, 112, The Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, and Mase, who’s reassigned publishing rights were confirmed by It Is What It Is co-host Cam’ron last week. Mase first called out Diddy over a financial dispute in 2020, but Combs would eventually hit back, saying that it was Mase who owed him $3 million. The feud has since been rectified, although Diddy and Mase have not publicly commented on it.

The source also mentioned that Combs sent out multi-million dollar offers for the catalog beginning in 2021, similar to rappers like Future and Nelly, but ultimately rejected the chance to sell the rights to a third party. “Combs sees it as part of a broader goal of promoting economic empowerment for Black artists and culture,” the source shared.

The move could possibly mark Combs’ entry into his Love era, as he’s releasing new album The L.O.V.E. Album: Off the Grid on September 15. Ahead of the LP’s release, on September 12, Combs will be given the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs, also performing at the show, which will be held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.



