ABC Launches True Crime Podcast on Diddy Case

A new true crime podcast from ABC News will focus on the federal criminal charges and civil lawsuits against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs . The podcast is one of the shows in ABC News’ audio division’s new programming slate. The Bad Boy Records founder faces federal charges including assault, sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to ABC News , the podcast “will trace how whispers of abuse came to light and led to the stunning federal charges and civil lawsuits that Diddy now faces.”

Called Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, the six-part weekly narrative series launches March 25. The series will initially focus on the background of the allegations against Combs; and it will then include twice-weekly episodes once Combs’ trial begins — with “real-time updates,” according to ABC News.