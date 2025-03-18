Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images.
ABC Launches True Crime Podcast on Diddy Case
ABC News is launching the ‘Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy’ podcast series to air during the mogul’s trial.
A new true crime podcast from ABC News will focus on the federal criminal charges and civil lawsuits against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The podcast is one of the shows in ABC News’ audio division’s new programming slate. The Bad Boy Records founder faces federal charges including assault, sex trafficking and racketeering.
According to ABC News, the podcast “will trace how whispers of abuse came to light and led to the stunning federal charges and civil lawsuits that Diddy now faces.”
Called Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, the six-part weekly narrative series launches March 25. The series will initially focus on the background of the allegations against Combs; and it will then include twice-weekly episodes once Combs’ trial begins — with “real-time updates,” according to ABC News.
“True crime resonates, and the audience just seems to have an appetite that knows no ends,” Liz Alesse, VP of audio for ABC News, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy is expected to be an anchor show on ABC Audio’s new podcast slate in collaboration with “20/20,” which it says will provide “always-on true crime content.” The platforms’ new podcasts will join ABC News’ daily news podcast “Start Here” and the “20/20” podcast.
“We see two opportunities here as a news organization,” Alesse says. “Our narrative approach is going to be a marriage of zeitgeist, real-time true crime like Diddy, but also exploring stories that have already sort of come to a natural conclusion that exists within our archive. So as a news organization, we have the opportunity to stay on the news, to be timely, relevant, resonate and be one step ahead on the stories that people are currently talking about, but we also have this rich archive where we can introduce audiences to stories that might not be as front and center to them.”
Opening statements for Sean Combs’ trial will begin May 12.
