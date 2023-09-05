Get Ready for the Laughs On The Eric Andre Explosion Tour

Comedian, actor and host Eric André is bringing his madness to a city near you. In late August, the 40-year-old announced The Eric Andre Explosion Tour, which begins October 3 in Kansas City, also hitting Milwaukee, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York, and more, before concluding in Oakland on December 16.

The tour follows André’s sixth season of Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show, which included guests like Rico Nasty, Raven-Symoné, Jaden Smith, Jaleel White, Karrueche Tran, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, and Donald Glover.





In a June interview with AP, André discussed putting celebrities on the sketch comedy-slash-“talk show” through hysterical, and sometimes nauseating, pranks. “It’s a break from the kind of fictitious propaganda of traditional press, I think,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Hey, you know, on set, George Clooney played a prank on me,’ or whatever. They have some anecdotes from set. It feels — people can smell it’s a little inauthentic.”



André also detailed how he’s able to maintain his composure onset, even when guests become uncomfortable or threaten to walk off, like T.I.

“I’m calculating every next step,” he continued. “I don’t want to laugh. I’ve done so much work and so much prep has gone into bringing that prank into production that I don’t want to be the one that blows it.”



The Eric Andre Show began airing in 2012. Season 6 wrapped with “The Cold Episode” with guests Meagan Good and Daymond John, while Cypress Hill performed.