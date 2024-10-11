Blu & Exile On New Album, the Old Days, the New Ones, Dream Cyphers and More

Flowing ain’t easy, but together, Blu & Exile make it look that way. Since dropping Below The Heavens 17 years ago, the duo has developed a rarefied synergy, with Exile framing Blu’s introspective rhymes in soulful boom bap fit for any generation. It’s a combo that’s made them one of the most revered duos in the underground . That’s a status they reaffirm on Love (the) Ominous World, a 12-track album that balances Blu & Exile’s customary sounds with some new commercial sensibilities.

It’s their fourth album, and they sound as energized as ever. And naturally, their underground fanbase fucks with it, too. “People are really soaking it up and picking it up and enjoying it like never before,” shares Blu. “I just want to thank everybody for that.”

Chopping it up with Okayplayer, the two discuss their artistic evolution, Blu versus Blu, music industry changes, fun hypothetical cyphers, and more.

Okayplayer: When did you two start recording this project? Blu: 2020. Exile: The reason why it took a while to come out is because it's actually out of about 60 songs, and so we have been working all these four years in building this project, and the secret information is it's all part of a bigger project. How many songs did you end up recording for it? Blu: We created about 60 songs and picked the best songs for this first release. Exile: I wouldn't say we picked the best songs for the first release. We picked the best songs to build this release. Your album title is also a philosophy: love a world that isn't always so great. What was it that made you embrace that idea? Blu: I think it had to do with the pandemic as well. It's a model for life for me specifically to stay optimistic in the face of adversity. Was that always something you were able to do? Blu: I try my best to in all situations. It's a model that I live by. I feel like I was given this point of view of life by God. I feel like I've been this way my whole life. And I feel like for me it's just spreading that message. You know what I mean? Spreading the message of what helps me get through life, help other people. Exile: Yeah, it's like faith is bigger than religion, but it helps and just faith in your existence and what God has given us. And if it sounds cliche, but to make the best of it, but also I've been through a lot of things. My mother has taken her life. I grew up as a welfare kid. I've been to jail fights or the world. There's wars. And even in the state of how the world is with Trump, people feel like it's maybe even the newer generation of kids might feel like it's just hopeless, but it's just kind of like love. The ominous world is like, don't give up on your humanity or humanity in general and just let the love in your heart find the love that God has placed on earth for us to be. You two have worked together for a very long time now — long enough to know how your sounds and approaches have evolved over the years. Blu, how is 2006 Exile different from 2024 Exile? Blu: Ex is more experienced now, so he's more hands-on. He can apply more of his experience to an experience. And I think he's matured a lot through his production. He mastered the MPC and completely mastered it and he started working on different beat machines. I think this is the first time where he used different beat machines as opposed to just the MPC. He has a bigger pocket now. He's had huge pockets on the MPC, but it seems like his pocket is more mature. It's like you can't just step into it. Any rapper can't just step on an Exile beat right now. You have to have something to say. You have to know how to say it. You have to bring some type of mastery and experience to the situation yourself.