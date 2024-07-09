Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Music has always been about inspiration, a medium where you can build on the work of those before you. Budding Virginia vocalist Shaboozey has proven that once again as he's been riding high on the success of his breakout single “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which interpolates J-Kwon’s 20-year-old smash hit, “Tipsy." “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is now the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, charting one slot higher on the Billboard Hot 100 than the original “Tipsy” did.

It’s funny how time works. “Tipsy” was a huge club, radio and party hit, created by St. Louis’ own J-Kwon. It even helped popularize a dance, referred to as the Chicken Head. For “Tipsy” to still have life two decades later shows that not only is hip-hop forever, but that everything comes from something. Shaboozey and J-Kwon performed a mashup of their songs together at the BET Awards on June 30. With “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” rising to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Shaboozey’s incredible run continues. His two appearances on Beyonce’s March album Cowboy Carter (“SPAGHETTII,” “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’”) set the stage for the level-up he’s enjoying now. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” only reinforced his buzz, and his May album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going further positioned him. Country, and music at large, has got a new name to watch.