Denzel Washington’s Aura is the Star of the ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer

The trailer for Ridley Scott’s forthcoming Gladiator II has been released, and as expected, it looks pretty epic. There are elaborate action scenes, shots of grand coliseums, and plenty of theatrical dialog. It’s every bit as grand as you thought it would be. But nothing is more imperial than Denzel Washington’s effortless swagger.

Dripped out in fine ancient cloth and plates of gold, the 69-year-old emits quiet, emphatic authority as a bold schemer. When he speaks, he hints toward a plot that could topple Rome. He plans to make a new gladiator named Lucius, the son of Empress Lucilla, the fulcrum of his mysterious plan.

Lucius was previously set to become Rome’s emperor, but for reasons unknown, he never assumed the role, and he hadn’t seen his mother in years. Now, his mother will likely see him battle like Maximus Decimus Meridius did years ago. With elements of family, politics, Hollywood A-Listers and mesmerizing spectacle, Gladiator II has all the makings of a box office giant. And thanks to his screen presence, Denzel Washington might stand the tallest. Check out Denzel’s irrepressible aura for yourself below.

Gladiator II | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington



