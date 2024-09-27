New Music From Maxo Kream & Tyler, The Creator, Peezy, Bilal and More

The last week of September comes with a collection of new albums and songs from rappers and singers alike.

Not only have we gotten Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator’s second collaboration together, but we have Bilal’s first album of new music in eight years, another song from Flyana Boss to add to the handful of singles they’ve already released this year and so much more.

Each week,

NEW SONGS:

MAXO KREAM & TYLER, THE CREATOR, “CRACC ERA”

Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.





After first collaborating together on 2021’s “Big Persona,” Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator have reunited on “Cracc Era.”



FLYANA BOSS, “NEPO BABY”

With Flyana Boss’ Folayan Omi Kunerede having a baby on the way, it’s fitting that the rap duo would celebrate the occasion with “Nepo Baby,” which includes a handful of well-delivered bars, most notably this one from Kunerede: “Yeah, money don’t grow on trees / But it do on me, bitch.”



BKTHERULA, “ADULT SWIM”

Three years after the viral Adult Swim and BadBadNotGood TikTok trend , Bktherula hops on the instrumental to offer some rapid-fire lines and offer her own sung interpretation of the hook from BBNG’s “Time Moves Slow.”



MEEK MILL, “WHO DECIDES WAR”

“So it's war like Israel versus Gaza, be hard to swallow,” Meek Mill opens up his latest song, “Who Decides War." A contemplative and somber release, Mill explores the harm of war — both conflicts that happen close to home, abroad and within ourselves — throughout the track.



LEON BRIDGES, “THAT’S WHAT I LOVE”

Channeling his inner Isley Brothers — “Summer Breeze” specifically — but with a hint of Texas twang, Leon Bridges sings of the pleasures he enjoys: “Bourbon, Cadillacs, blue denim / Making love on the beach in the mornin'.”



TEE GRIZZLEY FEAT. J. COLE, “BLOW FOR BLOW”

Over a Pi’erre Bourne beat, J. Cole declares he does “numbers like K-pop,” while Tee Grizzley speaks on the fickleness of rap industry friends: “Came in this game thinkin' ni**as was my peers / Shit damn near broke my heart, I ain't know they was that weird.”



OVRKAST., “CUT UP”

Just as smooth as the production Ovrkast. provides on “Cut Up” are the raps he delivers, most notably this one: “I was in the lab Breaking Bad / They ain’t hear me though.”

DC The Don, “Best Friend”

MYAPP FEAT. 414JUNGLEBABY,

With 414JungleBaby at her side, Myapp pulls up with a playfully stylish new anthem that’s jittery and irresistible.

NEW ALBUMS:

BILAL, 'Adjust Brightness'

As his first album of new music in over years, Bilal returns with Adjust Brightness, an 11-track project that features the singer’s distinct croons and a nice appearance from Robert Glasper on “The Story.”

PEEZY, 'Small Town Ghetto'

The eight-track release from Peezy includes singles “All Black Trucks” and “Same Type,” as well as appearances from Payroll Giovanni and G.T.

GALLANT, 'Zinc.'

The genre-blending Gallant offers a strong release in Zinc., his last album since 2019’s Sweet Insomnia. A notable standout from the project is “Coldstar.,” which sounds like Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes” with a nice saxophone solo at the end.

TOMMY RICHMAN, 'Coyote'

The “Million Dollar Baby” makes his debut with Coyote, a funk-tinged effort that shows that his mentor, Brent Faiyaz, is steering him in the right direction. “Green Therapy,” a really good track from the album, is, as the kids say, a vibe.

MUSTAFA, 'Dunya'

There’s some incredible songwriting on Dunya, Mustafa’s follow-up to 2021’s When Smoke Rises. Throughout the album, he links up with fellow Canadian singer Daniel Caesar (“Leaving Toronto”) and offers a tribute to Gaza (“Gaza is Calling”).

DOODIE LO, 'What Made Me'

Chicago’s Doodie Lo is back with a new supply of street raps that are as emotional as they are unsparing.