The Listening: New Music From Cash Cobain, Central Cee and More

The grind doesn’t stop, and neither does the flow of new music.

This week, everyone from Central Cee to Cash Cobain has unloaded new heat just in time for you to ride out with your friends or vibe out in your den. On his end of things, Central Cee continues his hot streak with a kinetic new single. For his part, Cash Cobain punctuates a dominant summer with Play Cash Cobain, a sophomore album that crystallizes his status as one of hip-hop’s most innovative creators.

There’s a lot more where that came from, too. Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings from Central Cee, Chow Lee and more.

New Songs: Tee Grizzley, “Detroit” featuring 42 Dugg



Central Cee & JRK 19, “Bolide Noir”



Evilgiane “i don’t wanna be a rapper” featuring sniper2004 & SADPONY



Chow Lee, “U Got Fans”





New Projects: Cash Cobain, Play Cash Cobain



Luh Tyler, Mr. Skii



Benny The Butcher, Buffalo Butch



Ka, The Thief Next to Jesus You can buy Ka’s new album at his website. Check out his new song “Such Devotion” below:



Lil Poppa, Wee Are Who We Are