Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation.
The Listening: New Music From Cash Cobain, Central Cee and More
For The Listening, OKP takes a look at new albums dropping this week.
The grind doesn’t stop, and neither does the flow of new music.
This week, everyone from Central Cee to Cash Cobain has unloaded new heat just in time for you to ride out with your friends or vibe out in your den. On his end of things, Central Cee continues his hot streak with a kinetic new single. For his part, Cash Cobain punctuates a dominant summer with Play Cash Cobain, a sophomore album that crystallizes his status as one of hip-hop’s most innovative creators.There’s a lot more where that came from, too. Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings from Central Cee, Chow Lee and more.
New Songs:
Tee Grizzley, “Detroit” featuring 42 Dugg
Central Cee & JRK 19, “Bolide Noir”
Evilgiane “i don’t wanna be a rapper” featuring sniper2004 & SADPONY
Chow Lee, “U Got Fans”
New Projects:
Cash Cobain, Play Cash Cobain
Luh Tyler, Mr. Skii
Benny The Butcher, Buffalo Butch
Ka, The Thief Next to Jesus
You can buy Ka’s new album at his website. Check out his new song “Such Devotion” below:
Lil Poppa, Wee Are Who We Are
Free Party, Cut Your Teeth
From Your Site Articles
- Mario Announces First Album in Almost 10 Years, Talks New Music and the State of R&B [INTERVIEW] ›
- Sade Is Working On New Music ›
- Donald Glover Confirmed New Music Under 'Childish Gambino' Moniker ›
Related Articles Around the Web