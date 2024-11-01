Tyler, The Creator Claims “Racist” Swifties Are Trying To Cancel Him

It feels like everyone’s showing love to Tyler, The Creator following the release of his new Chromakopia album. But according to Tyler himself, he’s getting some hate, too — namely, from Taylor Swift fans.

In a recent surprise Halloween show in Boston to promote Chromakopia, the former OFWGKTA rapper leveled some pointed accusations at Taylor Swift’s loyal legion of fans known as the Swifties.

“I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass bringing up old lyrics,” he said while standing on top of a green shipping container emblazoned with his album title. He continued, ““B**** go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a f*** hoe. What the f*** b*****. They gonna bring out the old me.”