Tyler, The Creator Claims “Racist” Swifties Are Trying To Cancel Him
The West Coast rapper made the comments during a Halloween promo stop for Chromakopia.
It feels like everyone’s showing love to Tyler, The Creator following the release of his new Chromakopia album. But according to Tyler himself, he’s getting some hate, too — namely, from Taylor Swift fans.In a recent surprise Halloween show in Boston to promote Chromakopia, the former OFWGKTA rapper leveled some pointed accusations at Taylor Swift’s loyal legion of fans known as the Swifties.
“I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass bringing up old lyrics,” he said while standing on top of a green shipping container emblazoned with his album title. He continued, ““B**** go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a f*** hoe. What the f*** b*****. They gonna bring out the old me.”
It’s unclear which “old lyrics” Tyler is referring to, but it’s worth noting that he’s definitely rapped explicitly about Swift in the past. On “Fish,” he rapped: “Bitches running 'round down, p**y take a trip / Make her strip, got my d**k harder than the unzip / Tyler swiftly slips his d**k inside of Taylor Swift's slit / Round trip in that p**y, here comes the ticket.”
This moment represents another instance that will fuel discussion surrounding Chromakopia, which has earned attention for Tyler’s dynamic musicality and his typically creative rollout.In addition to the wildly imaginative videos and genre-bending music, the album is also looking like it’s going to be a massive commercial success. According to HITS Daily Double, the new LP is set to surpass at least 250,000 equivalent units in its first week, making it one of the top hip-hop releases of 2024.
