The Listening: New Music From The Alchemist, Future, MC Lyte and More

Although September is coming to an end, that doesn’t mean the release of new music has slowed.

Friday marks the release of anticipated albums from Future and The Alchemist , as well as releases from Blu & Exile and MC Lyte.

But we’ve also already seen the release of new singles as well. There was “Song Cry,” the first posthumous single from the late Rich Homie Quan , as well as Cartier and Skilla Baby’s “You Look Good.” Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.

NEW SONGS:

RICH HOMIE QUAN, “SONG CRY”

Rich Homie Quan's first posthumous single is a poignant reminder of the talent the world just lost.

CARTIER & SKILLA BABY, “YOU LOOK GOOD”

A stylish fly guy's theme song from two spitters at the top of their game.

ROME STREETZ & DARINGER FEAT. SCHOOLBOY Q, “SAGE”

Rome Streetz continues a strong 2024 with this new Daringer and ScHoolboy Q-assisted track.

TOMMY RICHMAN, “WHITNEY”

Tommy Richman is back with another one. Safe to say he hasn't missed yet.

HITECH FEAT. GDMRW, “SPANK”

A fun track that's as playful as its title suggests.

BKTHERULA, “ADULT SWIM”

BKTHERULA continues her hot streak, which has extended for a long, long time now.

TISAKOREAN, “BEAT UP DAT BOY”

Tisakorean's latest is an exercise in playful menace.

JP, “FREAK GIRL”

With "Freak Girl," JP continues proving his status as one of the most innovative creators in Milwaukee.

310BABII, “THAT’S IT”

A stylish mix of fly rhymes and understated charisma.

RAY VAUGHN FEATURING NLE CHOPPA, “FNBM”

Emerging TDE act links up with NLE Choppa for a track that would've been fire for summer, but works now, too.

NEW PROJECTS:

FUTURE, 'Mixtape Pluto'

Did Hendrix go three-for-three with this year? Decide for yourself by checking out Mixtape Pluto.









THE ALCHEMIST, 'The Genuine Articulate'

The Genuine Articulate is further proof that The Alchemist is the genuine article.









BLU & EXILE, 'Love (the) Ominous World'

Underground legends Blu & Exile serve up another project for fans of deft rhymes and engrossing, meditative beats.









MC LYTE, '1 of 1'

Everyone take a moment to bow down to the legendary MC Lyte, whose bars are still heavy on 1 of 1.











LIL TECCA, 'PLAN A'

Tecca had been a little low-key as of late, so it's good to see him return with Plan A, a new LP featuring all the gleaming soundscapes and careening melodies he's known for.









OMB PEEZY & WILL A FOOL, 'STILL DEEP'

OMB Peezy continues to be one of the most prolific artists in the south with Still Deep, a joint project with Will A Fool.









OT THE REAL, 'COST OF LIVING'

More streetwise bars from one of the most vivid spitters in the game.