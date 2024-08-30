The Listening: New Music From Big Sean, Doechii, Juicy J and More

Another week, another release of new music.

Earlier this week saw the release of a jazz-rap album by Juicy J (seriously, the project begins with a spoken word message backed by muted horns and brushed snares). Now, we've got releases from Big Sean and Doechii, both of whom have dropped some good singles ( especially Doechii ) ahead of their respective full-length releases.

Each week,

Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.





NEW SONGS:

LL Cool J featuring Eminem, “Murdergram Deux”

Kehlani featuring Lucky Daye, “When He’s Not There”

Victoria Monet featuring Usher, “SOS”

Cordae featuring Anderson. Paak, “Summer Drop”

NEW PROJECTS:

Big Sean, 'Better Me Than You'





Destroy Lonely, 'Love Lasts Forever'





Doechii, 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'





Juicy J, 'Ravenite Social Club'





RZA, 'A Ballet Through Mud'





Tyrese, 'Beautiful Pain'