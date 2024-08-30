Photo Credit: Chris Parsons
The Listening: New Music From Big Sean, Doechii, Juicy J and More
For The Listening, OKP takes a look at new albums and songs dropping this week. Tap in for new releases from Big Sean, Doechii and more.
Another week, another release of new music.
Earlier this week saw the release of a jazz-rap album by Juicy J (seriously, the project begins with a spoken word message backed by muted horns and brushed snares). Now, we've got releases from Big Sean and Doechii, both of whom have dropped some good singles (especially Doechii) ahead of their respective full-length releases.Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.
NEW SONGS:
LL Cool J featuring Eminem, “Murdergram Deux”
Kehlani featuring Lucky Daye, “When He’s Not There”
Victoria Monet featuring Usher, “SOS”
Cordae featuring Anderson. Paak, “Summer Drop”
NEW PROJECTS:
Big Sean, 'Better Me Than You'
Destroy Lonely, 'Love Lasts Forever'
Doechii, 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'
Juicy J, 'Ravenite Social Club'
RZA, 'A Ballet Through Mud'
Tyrese, 'Beautiful Pain'
