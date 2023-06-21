GloRilla, TiaCorine & More Lead 2023 XXL Freshman Class

The long-awaited 2023 XXL Freshman Class is here and the list includes some of our Gen-Z rap favorites. On Wednesday (June 21), the rap publication named their latest round-up, including Memphis newcomer GloRilla, Brooklyn’s Lola Brooke, Florida’s Luh Tyler, Winston-Salem, North Carolina's TiaCorine,TiaCorine, New Orleans’ Rob49 – who released a new project 4God II earlier this month – and more.

“Narrowing down over 80 artists this year to 12, these talents have not only been the cream that has risen to the top, but serve as a representation of the current pulse of this year’s sound: inimitable, eclectic, vibe-y, nostalgic and damn good,” XXL wrote.

Some who were predicted to be on the cover but didn't make the cut were Bronx native Ice Spice, St. Louis’ Sexyy Red, Destroy Lonely, Yeat, and DD Osama. Winning the tenth spot on the list due to votes from readers was Milwaukee rapper DC the Don.

With the new issue titled “All Eyes On Us,” the new slate of hip-hop rookies follow past cover stars like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Wale, Future, Travis Scott and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Over the next month, XXL will release freestyles, cyphers and interviews recorded by members of the 2023 Freshman Class, with producer Pi’erre Bourne creating beats for the cyphers.

Featured on the 2022 edition were icons in the making Saucy Santana, Doechii, Nardo Wick, Ken the Man, Kali and Babyface Ray, among others.

The new issue hits stands on July 18.