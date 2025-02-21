J. Cole has released a new song that has a notable line regarding Donald Trump ’s assassination attempt from last year.

Last year, an assassination attempt was made against Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. After the incident, the FBI confirmed that a bullet or fragments of it struck the now-president’s ear.

Thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old who was identified as the gunman, was shot and killed after opening fire.

Elsewhere in “cLOUDs,” Cole ruminates on billionaires unconcerned with seeing the world worsen and artificial intelligence, ending the song with: “Before long all the songs the whole world sings’ll / Be generated by latest of AI regimes / As all of our favorite artists erased by it scream / From the way side, ‘Ayyy whatever happened to human beings!?’”