J. Cole performs on day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images.

J. Cole References Donald Trump Assassination Attempt on New Song

Titled “cLOUDs,” the track was released on the North Carolina rapper’s blog, Algorithm.

J. Cole has released a new song that has a notable line regarding Donald Trump’s assassination attempt from last year.

On his Algorithm blog, the North Carolina rapper shared “cLOUDs,” a track produced by DZL and Omen that finds Cole reflecting on his life and the tumultuous world he lives in. In the song’s second verse, he begins with a line directed at Trump, rapping: “I’m that bass in your trunk, the bullet that missed trump / The gun that jammed cuz it seemed God had other plans.”

Last year, an assassination attempt was made against Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. After the incident, the FBI confirmed that a bullet or fragments of it struck the now-president’s ear.

Thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old who was identified as the gunman, was shot and killed after opening fire.

Elsewhere in “cLOUDs,” Cole ruminates on billionaires unconcerned with seeing the world worsen and artificial intelligence, ending the song with: “Before long all the songs the whole world sings’ll / Be generated by latest of AI regimes / As all of our favorite artists erased by it scream / From the way side, ‘Ayyy whatever happened to human beings!?’”

In December 2024, Cole had a special 10th-anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden for his beloved album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

