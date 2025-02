J. Cole has released a new song that has a notable line regarding Donald Trump ’s assassination attempt from last year.

On his Algorithm blog, the North Carolina rapper shared “cLOUDs,” a track produced by DZL and Omen that finds Cole reflecting on his life and the tumultuous world he lives in. In the song’s second verse, he begins with a line directed at Trump, rapping: “I’m that bass in your trunk, the bullet that missed trump / The gun that jammed cuz it seemed God had other plans.”