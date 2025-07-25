Editor's Note: This post was originally published in September 2021 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.



In case you missed the memo, The Fugees celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Score with their first tour in 15 years. Throughout November 2021, the group hit stages in Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Newark, and Washington D.C. before shipping out to Africa for a pair of shows in Ghana and Nigeria.

Ahead of the late-fall marathon of tour dates, the Fugees scheduled a pop-up show at an undisclosed location in NYC on September 22. That location turned out to be the rooftop venue Pier 17.

“There was destiny in us coming together, there was destiny in the touring, and there was destiny in the people we inspired,” Lauryn Hill told the 3,000 fans in attendance. In classic Lauryn Hill fashion, the concert got a late start, with the Fugees not taking the stage until nearly 10pm,

The show was also taped and played at Global Citizen Live, where the performance shared a bill with Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., Billy Eilish, Meek Mill, Lizzo, Burna Boy, and dozens of other performers calling on world leaders to commit to social and climate justice. They performed hit classics like "The Score", "Killing Me Softly", "Ready or Not" and many more song from they're catelog earlier catalogue.





Global Citizen Live will broadcast from seven cities across the world for 24-hours straight on Saturday, September 25. For more information on the event head over to Global Citizen.