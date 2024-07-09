Naturally, Serena Williams is a Fan of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

In news that should surprise literally no one, Serena Williams is a big fan of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” She said as much during an interview at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture this past weekend.

Responding to panelist Cari Champion, the Compton tennis legend declared her love for the track, which takes aim at Drake. “I love that song. It's like the hit of the summer. When they play that jam, I'm jamming,” Serena explained. “That jam is jamming.”

Now. On one end, Serena hails from the West Coast, and “Not Like Us” is a Mustard-produced anthem from the best rapper in the world. It’s ridiculously anthemic, and it’s embedded with an unmistakable California bounce. It makes sense for anyone to like it, especially if they hail from California. But also, Drake and Serena have been romantically connected at various points between 2012 and 2015, and on his 2022 song, “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake famously called out Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi / We might pop up on 'em at will like Suzuki,” Drizzy rapped on the track. For his part, Kendrick used part of a “Not Like Us” verse to tell Drake to keep the tennis icon’s name out of his mouth, rapping, “From Alondra down to Central, nigga better not speak on Serena.” So yeah. Serena’s got more than one or two reasons to crip walk to “Not Like Us.” Watch her speak on the track for yourself below.

