Kamala Harris Brings Out Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and Tyler Perry for Atlanta Rally

Kamala Harris has been getting some star power assists at her rallies leading up to Election Day, and her recent one in Atlanta was no exception.

On Thursday night, the Democratic presidential nominee brought outandto speak, with the latter giving a rousing speech calling to support Harris while criticizing her opponent,

“I watched him from the Central Park Five to Project 2025, and what I realized in this Donald Trump America, there is no dream that looks like me,” Perry said. “We want a president who believes that this American dream is for everyone, and that president is Kamala Harris.”

“When a candidate says that we have lowered the cost of insulin to $35 for seniors, that candidate has my vote … when I hear a candidate say we are going to do what we can to reduce student loan debt, that is a candidate I can stand with,” Perry said elsewhere. “I stand with a candidate who has an American dream for everyone. She stands with us.”

As he wrapped up his speech, Perry used his final moments to once again encourage voters to go out and support Harris, saying: “Every vote counts. So I stand here, full-throated, with my full chest, begging you, imploring you, let’s get out and make Kamala Harris the 47th president of the United States of America.”

Like the 2020 presidential election, Georgia is a swing state (a state where two major political parties have similar levels of support from voters) in this year’s election. President Joe Biden beat Trump for the state by nearly 12,000 votes.