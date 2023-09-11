Lil Wayne Hilariously Performs “Mrs. Officer” for Kamala Harris’ Hip-Hop 50 Celebration

Lil Wayne clearly has jokes. Over the weekend, the “Kat Food” rapper took the mic at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Hip-Hop 50 celebration, which was thrown at her Washington, D.C. residence. Also in attendance were Common, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, D-Nice, Doug E. Fresh, Jeezy, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shante, and more for the backyard festivities.

While some joked about Harris’ dance to Q-Tip’s “Vivrant Thing,” others got laughs from Wayne taking the stage to perform “Mrs. Officer” as Harris has a history with over-policing in her years as attorney general, being coined ‘Top Cop.’ Weezy would ultimately conclude his set with “6 Foot 7 Foot” and “A Milli,” per Variety.









However, there seemed to be love between Weezy and Harris, as the two posed together for a photo op.



“Hip-hop is the ultimate American art form,” Harris said to the crowd of nearly 400. “Born at a back-to-school party in the Bronx, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Oakland, and Atlanta, Hip-Hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture, reflecting the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people. I truly believe hip-hop is one of America’s greatest exports.”

Next, Weezy is expected to perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday (September 12), hosted by the rapper’s longtime Young Money artist and fellow hip-hop icon, Nicki Minaj.