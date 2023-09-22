Doja Cat Enters Her ‘Scarlet’ Era On Fourth Studio Album

Doja Cat has released her long-awaited fourth studio album, Scarlet, via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. To commemorate the release date on Friday (September 22), the 27-year-old dropped a Hannah Lux Davis-directed music video for new single “Agora Hills,” which follows “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red” and “Demons.” Also dropped as a single was “Balut.”

Doja Cat - Agora Hills (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Doja Cat - Demons (Official Video) www.youtube.com





Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Doja Cat - Attention (Official Video) www.youtube.com

During the Scarlet rollout, a replica of Doja from the “Attention” music video appeared in various pop-up locations throughout the U.S. At each location was a QR code for fans to use to score an exclusive first listen to Scarlet.



Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, carries the 17-track album with no features, although there’s production from Y2K, Rogét Chahayed, Earl on the Beat, London on da Track, Jay Versace, Yeti Beats, Beat Butcha, Scribz Riley, and more. Originally expected to be released on the same date was For All the Dogs by Drake, but the Canadian rapper pushed it to October.

To promote Scarlet, on September 12, Dlamini performed a medley of “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red” and “Demons” during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, with her backup dancers painted to replicate her ‘Scarlet’ character. The California-born rapper-singer will bring the theatrics to her first headlining tour which begins on October 31, with support from Ice Spice and Doechii.

Next Tuesday (September 26), Dlamini will headline Victoria Secret’s first televised runway show since 2018, The Victoria's Secret World Tour ‘23, available to stream on Prime Video.

Doja Cat - "Attention" / "Paint The Town Red" / "Demons" | 2023 VMAs www.youtube.com