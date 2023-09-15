Doja Cat Gears Up for ‘Scarlet’ Release With New Single “Balut”

Doja Cat shows no signs of slowing down in anticipation of her fourth studio album, Scarlet. On Friday (September 15), the rapper-singer released the LP’s fourth and latest single, “Balut,” where she talks herself up against competition.

“I'm the s*** you a real piece of s***/ I am needed, you a real needy b**** / I'm competing, you are incompetent / You are fleeting 'cause you can't copy this,” she raps on the single, produced by Yeti Beats and Rogét Chahayed.

The song is fitting, as Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, silenced haters during her medley performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday (September 12). During the 5-minute heavily choreographed set, the Grammy-winner gave a theatrical rendition of her recent singles, “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red” and “Demons.” This week, “Paint the Town Red” became the first hip-hop single of the year to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Doja Cat - "Attention" / "Paint The Town Red" / "Demons" | 2023 VMAs www.youtube.com

Scarlet is scheduled to release on September 22, the same date that Drake will drop his highly-anticipated eighth studio album For All the Dogs. The original Scarletalbum cover also became the center of controversy last month, as it closely resembled the artwork of German metal band Chaver's upcoming LP Of Gloom, also set to release on September 22. The Scarlet cover was later switched, showing two spiders intertwined.







As both go head-to-head for the top spot on the Billboard 200 post-release, Dlamini will headline Prime Video’s The Victoria’s Secret World Tour on September 26. Next month, the 27-year-old will embark on her first headlining arena tour with support from Ice Spice and Doechii.