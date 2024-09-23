Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.
Dame Dash Responds to Diddy Allegations and Photo of Him, Mogul at Party With Aaliyah
Dame Dash offers his comments on allegations against Diddy and more.
In the days following Diddy’s indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, several social media users have turned their attention to various celebrities who’ve partied with the mogul in the past. The implication is simple: Did they know what was going on?For his part, Dame Dash is trying to squash any rumors about complicity in Diddy’s alleged illicit dealings. Over the weekend, he used an Instagram Live session to respond to the Diddy allegations and a photo of himself and Aaliyah hanging out with the Bad Boy Records founder at a party over two decades ago.
"We hung out there and then we left and that’s what happened...That was 20 years ago and that was not in L.A., that was in Miami," he explained. "I know they’re gonna play games with those pictures. I don’t really care.”
Elsewhere in the IG Live session, Dame gave further insight into his history of linkups with Diddy.
“I don't go to those parties...I went to one about 20 years ago in the Hamptons and that was it," Dame explained. "A lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?
Check out everything Dame has to say for yourself below.
