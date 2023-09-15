Diddy makes a grand entry into R&B on his Love Records debut The Love Album: Off the Grid. Released on Friday (September 15), the 23-track album marks Diddy’s first solo album in 17 years, and latest full-length offering since 2010 Diddy-Dirty Money album Last Train to Paris.

The former group, composed of Diddy, Dawn Richard and Kaleena Harper, appear on The Love Album, along with The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ty Dolla $ign, Coco Jones, Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, Teyana Taylor, Burna Boy, Love Records signee Jozzy, and more.









Also released upon the album’s release was lead single “Another One of Me” featuring French Montana, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage. Diddy began his R&B rollout last June with the Bryson Tiller-assisted “Gotta Move On.”

Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller - Gotta Move On (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Another One of Me [Official Music Video] - Diddy ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, French Montana www.youtube.com

On Tuesday (September 12) the love was returned to Diddy, legal name Sean Combs, who received the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. During the awards ceremony, the 53-year-old performed a medley of hits including “I’ll Be Missing You,” “It’s All About the Benjamins,” “Last Night,” “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” and “Bad Boys for Life,” with surprise guests Keyshia Cole, Yung Miami and his son, rapper King Combs.



Diddy - "I'll Be Missing You" / "Bad Boys For Life" / "I Need A Girl" & More | 2023 VMAs youtu.be

Diddy Accepts the Global Icon Award | 2023 VMAs youtu.be

“Love wins, y’all. Love wins. This is so surreal,” Combs said during his acceptance speech. “I would be in the clubs dancing in New York, doing my Diddy bop, and then people would see me and they would cast me for videos. That’s how I fell in love with the music industry. I saw the executives and I wanted to chase that dream.”



He continued, “You just gotta keep dreaming. I know sometimes, you get hit with those hard things… I thank God for this choice that he made for me to be able to touch you with my music, give you a good time, make you dance, make you feel good, that’s the only intention.”

Stream The Love Album: Off the Grid below.