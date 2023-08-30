Cam’ron has shown love to fellow East Coast hip-hop veteran Nas. On Tuesday (August 29), the Dipset member posted an Instagram video giving Nas a thanks for allowing him to join the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert lineup, which was held at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 11. Presented by Nas’ media and content company, Mass Appeal, the show also featured performances from Run-DMC, Wu-Tang Clan, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Kim, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Common, T.I., and Nas, among others.

Giving a “quick shoutout” to Nas, Cam’ron commended the Queenbridge rapper for putting aside their past differences in time for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.



“For them to invite me and make me a part of the hip hop 50 s*** that they put together, knowing the history we had in the past, that was really big of him to respect what I got going on as my contribution to hip hop the last 25 years I’ve been doing it,” Killa Cam said. “The past we had, whether it was beef or not beef or just music, whatever it is, I appreciate the invite from probably the greatest lyricist in our time, in our era. So I just wanna say I’m thankful for that, thank you Mass Appeal.”

He continued, “‘Cause Yankee Stadium is nothing to be frowned upon. I did Madison Square Garden 10, 11, 12 times, the Apollo millions of times, Beacon Theatre, whatever venue you wanna name in New York, I’ve been there. But I had never performed at Yankee Stadium, and it was a surreal experience. So I just wanna say shoutout to Mass Appeal, shoutout to Nas. Thank you for looking past all the s*** we went through in the past. Shoutout to Jungle, all them n***** at QB for respecting the artform for one of the best lyricists of our generation, and that’s Escobar. Salute to you, bruh.”

Cam and Nas’ beef began in 2002 when the latter called Cam’s third studio Come Home With Me “wack” during a rant on Power 105.1 after his Hot 97 Summer Jam performance was canceled. Cam fired back with scathing diss tracks, including a freestyle over Nas’ “Hate Me Now.” The rapper came to regret the decision, which he expressed on the Rap Radar podcast in 2019.