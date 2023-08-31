Cam’ron Alludes to Mase Settling His Publishing Issues With Diddy

Cam’ron seems to be on a forgiveness tour. On Wednesday (August 30), the Dipset member congratulated It Is What It Is co-host for getting his “[getting] his publishing back from Puff,” in an Instagram post, signaling the end of their long-running feud. While Cam also promoted his forthcoming project The Lost Files, the Dipset member added that Mase “just finished the paperwork” earlier this week and will now be “getting his music back in order.”

While Mase hasn’t been on Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment roster since 2006, tension came to a head between the two Harlem natives at the 2020 pre-Grammy Clive Davis gala, when Diddy made a speech about Black artists not getting their just due. "Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be," the rapper and entrepreneur said while accepting the Icon Award.



Mase fired back on Instagram, writing about Diddy’s “extremely unfair” business practices and claiming that he’d been blocked from retrieving his publishing. “You bought it for about $20K & I offered you $2 mil in cash. This is not Black excellence at all,” Mase wrote at the time.

Mase continued to take aim at Diddy on diss track "Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha” before Diddy responded on The Breakfast Club, where co-host DJ Envy brought up Mase’s messy history with Fivio Foreign.

Diddy Says Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million And Denies Stealing From Artists youtu.be

While claiming that he “didn’t do anything” to Murda Mase – instead saying that the rapper owes him $3 million – Diddy also extended an olive branch to his other former artists: "I will tell anybody that anybody thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you'll get paid in 24 hours.”



Of course, Mase didn’t let Diddy have the last word, but it sounds like the two patched things up behind the scenes. Besides, it took Mase and Killa Cam nearly 25 years to settle their differences before starting It Is What It Is.

Similar to his message in 2020, at Atlanta’s Invest Fest 2023 last weekend, Diddy spoke about the importance of generational wealth in the Black community.

“I’m at this point and that’s what energizes me. I don’t really look at it as far as I’m a billionaire. I’m more like, my people are not doing good,” he said. “Yes, I’m blessed to [be a] billionaire but at the same time, if my people aren’t doing good, I can’t be subtle.”