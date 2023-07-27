MC Shan Vents His Frustrations Towards Nas for Hip-Hop 50 Performance Exclusions

MC Shan has gone to Instagram to air out Nas. The Juice Crew member vented his frustrations against Nas earlier this week in a video post, where he claimed that the Queensbridge emcee was intentionally excluding him from performances tied to Hip-Hop 50. This year, Nas has toured with Wu-Tang Clan globally for the second installment of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour (which hits North America this fall). Produced by Nas’ Mass Appeal, a Hip-Hop 50 Live show will be held at Yankee Stadium on August 11, with performers including Snoop Dogg, T.I., Fat Joe, Eve, Lil Kim, Trina, Common, Slick Rick and more.

While Hip Hop 50 Live will also include pioneers for a Pillar of Hip-Hop set – like Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shanté and others – it’s possible that MC Shan feels snubbed by the exclusion, as he isn’t on the bill.

“I’m sitting here hearing that Nas is doing these m********** 50th-anniversary shows, right?” MC Shan said on Instagram. “Nas, if you doing 50th-anniversary shows and you ain’t holla at ya mans, let me tell you something, my n****, don’t never mention my m********** name again. Don’t put my name in ya mouth about nothing, n****.”

Mc Shan Goes Off On Nas: If You Don't Gotta Check For Me F**k You www.youtube.com

MC Shan, born Shawn Moltke, doubled down, saying “I done did a show with you m**********, but if you ain’t call me and that whole roster is full, n****, don’t never mention my m**********name.” The 57-year-old added that he doesn’t need “Nas’ accolades” and that he only “deals on loyalty.”



Nas has been vocal about his admiration for Moltke since his early career, repeatedly showing praise for his 1987 classic “The Bridge.” Nas went on to sample and interpolate the song various times, including “Back When” and “Hip Hop Is Dead.”