Did an AI Diss Prompt Cam’ron to Jump Into the Jim Jones and Push T Beef?

Cam’ron is jumping into the Jim Jones vs. Pusha T ring to sound off his opinion. The It Is What It Is co-host went to Instagram on Wednesday (Thursday 28), saying that he “don’t go against the family,” referencing Jones, who he’s in The Dipsets with.

The rapper continued, “don’t use no old problems we had to try and win a battle.” “Get in dat booth,” he told Pusha T, “U nice but [Jim Jones] got u on the ropes and u ain’t Ropa-doping! And I don’t care if y’all put me in y’all bars I quit. I do sports.”

It seems that Killa Cam might have gotten confused by an artificial intelligence-generated verse that has circulated on social media. In the verse that many have pointed out appears to be generated with AI, Pusha T name drops Jim Jones' fellow Dipset member Cam'ron.

Last week, King Push and his twin brother, Clipse member No Malice, walked Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 collection debut at Paris Fashion Week, where an unreleased song, partially aimed at Jones, was played. Titled “Chains ’n Whips,” the diss track accused Jones of “chasing” a feature with Drake, Push’s longtime rival.

Jones hit back with diss track “Summer Collection,” which he performed on YouTube channel From the Block. Furthermore, the former Love & Hip Hop castmate appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast where he called Pusha “a worker” and No Malice “a preacher who works at Walmart,” clarifying that the feud is a “rap battle.”



Outside of the feud, showing their concern was fellow East Coast rap veteran Jadakiss, who told podcaster Bootleg Kev that he’s worried that the battle might turn violent. “I don’t like the battle,” he said. “I’m not really vying for what’s going on with that. If it was supposed to happen, that’s cool, but – I don’t like the match-up.”