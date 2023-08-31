The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, H.E.R. & More Join Diddy On Forthcoming R&B Project ‘The Love Album’

Diddy goes ‘off the grid’ in his long-awaited R&B LP. On Thursday (August 31), the Bad Boy Entertainment founder announced his Love Records debut The Love Album: Off the Grid, along with new single “Another One of Me,” which could be The Weeknd’s final collaboration under his current stage name. The album is scheduled to release on September 15.





The all-star R&B lineup includes heavy hitters and legends like Babyface, Summer Walker, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous The-Dream, a reunion with Diddy-Dirty Money members Dawn Richard and Kaleena, and more.

As Diddy’s sixth studio album, it follows his 2006 solo LP Press Play, followed by 2012 Diddy-Dirty Money debut Last Train to Paris. Diddy’s previous albums were hip-hop focused, like 1997’s No Way Out, 1999’s Forever, and 2001’s The Saga Continues...

Last year, Diddy announced Love Records as his entry into an R&B-based label. Announcing first signee Jozzy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Diddy also released a Bryson Tiller-assisted track, “Gotta Move On.”

Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller - Gotta Move On (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Diddy Introduces Jozzy - BBMAs 2022 youtu.be

"Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” said Sean Diddy Combs in a press release. ”This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers and producers shaping the future of R&B.”

