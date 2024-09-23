Wait, so Does Janet Jackson Think Kamala Harris is Black, or Not?

It looks like Janet Jackson isn’t apologizing for her comments about Kamala Harris’ race after all. Or, at least she hasn’t, yet.

On Sunday evening, one day after The Guardian published Jackson’s comments about hearing that the Vice President isn’t Black, reps for Jackson responded to an apology filmmaker Mo Elmasri made on her behalf. In an apology he submitted to Buzzfeed , Elmasri said that Jackson’s comments were based on misinformation.