Wait, so Does Janet Jackson Think Kamala Harris is Black, or Not?
After someone purporting to be her manager apologized for some controversial Kamala Harris comments, Janet Jackson’s reps are now saying she said what she said.
It looks like Janet Jackson isn’t apologizing for her comments about Kamala Harris’ race after all. Or, at least she hasn’t, yet.
On Sunday evening, one day after The Guardianpublished Jackson’s comments about hearing that the Vice President isn’t Black, reps for Jackson responded to an apology filmmaker Mo Elmasri made on her behalf. In an apology he submitted to Buzzfeed, Elmasri said that Jackson’s comments were based on misinformation.
While Elmasri purported himself to be Jackson’s manager, her reps tell USA Today that Janet’s manager is actually her brother Randy Jackson. They say Elmasri isn’t authorized to make any apologies for the 58-year-old singer.
This particular situation began when a Guardian reporter asked Jackson how she felt about the possibility of a biracial woman becoming Commander-in-Chief. From there, Jackson referred to claims that Harris, who is known to be the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, isn’t a Black woman.
"Well, you know what they supposedly said?" Jackson said. "She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian… I was told that they discovered her father was white."
Jackson’s comments only funneled into a cesspool of misinformation about Harris’ racial identity, much of which has been powered by Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President, Donald Trump.
Following reports that his apology wasn’t authorized, Elmasri told Variety that Randy and Janet had fired her after his “attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans,” and that “this is something I do not deserve."
