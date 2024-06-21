Hip-Hop Legend Rakim Returns With New Single "Be Ill"

Hip-hop’s legacy lies within its living legends and Rakim, a legendary rapper who has inspired so many other artists, keeps that legacy alive. From the very start, when Rakim was half of the DJ and rapper duo Eric B and Rakim, the Long Island emcee's approach was just different. The first elite technical raper, Rakim’s flows, vocabulary, knowledge, and charisma showed the world what hip-hop could become, a glimpse of the future from a man actively changing it. Rakim is back in the studio, having just released his new single “Be Ill,” where he takes over production duties, along with featuring Kurupt and Masta Killa.

As a song “Be Ill” is impressive, and shows that all three artists have retained their magic. Rakim is still the wise, laser-focused emcee, Kurupt is still the off-kilter and lyrically-dense rapper, and Masta Killa’s penchant for layered examination of what life has to offer remains sharp. Rakim’s production here is interesting, as it feels like a throwback to '90s street rap, without sounding dated at all. This is a tough tightrope to walk, but if anyone can do it, why not the God Emcee? Expect more from Rakim, as his fully self-produced album, G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth), is set to drop on July 26. The 7 track project will feature Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Prodigy, Skyzoo, Kool G Rap and more. G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth) is available for preorder, now.

Check out the “Be Ill” video below.