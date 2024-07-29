Rakim Says Kendrick/Drake Battle Showed Gap Between Real and Mainstream Hip-Hop

Months after Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s epic rap battle climaxed, Rakim is giving props to both rap legends while also offering his perspective on what it means for the culture. Speaking to Billboard in a recent interview, The God MC explained how, in his mind, the contest showed fans the difference between levels of hip-hop.

“I think that it was important, because these brothers are at the top of the game, and revered hip-hop. You know, a lot of people in that position won’t accept no challenge, because they got too much to lose. So, it was dope that these brothers put the mainstream success down and said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Rakim said.

“The battle put a lot of things in perspective — because it showed the difference between real hip-hop and mainstream hip-hop,” he continued. “Younger artists now know that there’s a difference. A lot of them didn’t even understand that. They just listened to the majority, not knowing that a lot of people don’t categorize what they were hearing as real hip-hop. The battle was very needed for the genre. I tip my hat to them brothers. Let’s just hope that it stays to the music.” Now, while Rakim doesn’t get too specific here, the general critical consensus is that Kendrick won the battle, with “Euphoria,” “Meet The Grahams” and “Not Like Us” being a series of devastating blows. For years, folks have seen Kendrick as being closer to a pure, more conventional hip-hop artist. So, if Rakim is saying that Kendrick is the “real hip-hop” artist in this situation, many people would agree with him. Rakim’s comments arrive on the heels of G.O.D.'S NETWORK (REB7RTH) , his first solo album since 2009’s The Seventh Seal. Check out his Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg and Planet Asia-assisted new single, “Love Is the Message,” below.