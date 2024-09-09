Screenshot from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl ad, YouTube.
Fans Debate Whether Kendrick Lamar Should Perform at 2025 Super Bowl Over Lil Wayne
Folks across social media have spoken their piece about who should get to perform at the Super Bowl between Kendrick Lamar and New Orleans native, Lil Wayne.
Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar announced himself as the headlining performer at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans, and naturally, the reveal sparked a massive conversation on social media.While plenty of people noticed Kendrick’s apparent Drake dig, even more debated whether he should have been chosen to headline instead of New Orleans native Lil Wayne. One of the first people to respond to the news was New Orleans-based rap legend Master P, whom New Orleans’ Mayor LaToya Cantrell named the city’s entertainment ambassador for Super Bowl weekend.
“Salute to @kendricklamar for performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX.. well deserved, he’s one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans, I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well. He’s one of the greatest hip-hop artists alive, still relevant, and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here.”
While P thinks Weezy should perform alongside Kendrick, many fans across the web have said that Kendrick shouldn’t be performing instead of Weezy. “The Wayne disrespect is crazy ain’t no way they picked Kendrick Lamar over Weezy to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show in NEW ORLEANS,” wrote one X user. “I understand that Kendrick has the hot hand right now but putting him on a New Orlean Super Bowl Stage over Weezy is crazy to me,” wrote another.
Some took issue with Kendrick being selected, but others commended the selection while citing what they believe is Lil Wayne’s diminished performance capabilities as reasons he shouldn’t be the headliner.
“Lmao Lil Wayne has admitted to not remembering his fucking lyrics but he’s supposed to headline the Super Bowl. Alright man,” wrote an X user. “If Wayne were to have headlined a Super Bowl, it should've been in 2013 (New Orleans), when he wasn't 10+ years out of his prime. He is a god awful live performer,” quipped another.
See the range of reactions for yourself below:
