The Barbz Are Upset That Nicki Minaj Isn’t Mentioned in Trailer of Upcoming Netflix Docuseries ‘Ladies First’

Nicki Minaj fans are calling shade from Netflix. On Tuesday (July 27), the streaming service debuted the trailer for their upcoming music docuseries Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. Appearing in the 1-minute clip are hip-hop pioneers like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, along with contemporary faves Cardi B,Latto, Coi Leray, Tierra Whack, Saweetie and more, but the Barbz noticed that Minaj didn’t receive a mention.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop | Official Trailer | Netflix youtu.be

Various Minaj fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Netflix, some even saying that they were about to deactivate their account in support of the rapper.









However, podcaster Shawn Allen, who claims to have involvement with the four-part series, claims that Minaj didn’t allow Netflix to license her music or visuals.













Allen explained that Minaj’s planned six-part docuseries, Nicki, is slated to premiere on HBO Max, despite it being announced last July. Allen also mentioned that along with Minaj, Missy Elliott wasn’t seen in the trailer, and listed off the show’s producers, including dream hampton, MC Lyte, Carri Twigg and Justin Simien.



Ladies First is scheduled to premiere on August 9, two days before the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. “By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens,” its synopsis reads.