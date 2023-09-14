The Alchemist, MIKE & Wiki to Release New LP ‘Faith Is A Rock’

The Alchemist is making his rounds in underground rap. On Thursday (September 14), the producer, along with New York emcees MIKE and Wiki, announced their forthcoming collaborative album Faith Is A Rock, set to release on September 22. The album follows the trio’s 2022 EP One More, released to promote the Patta x Tommy Hilfiger capsule collection.

Mike, Wiki & The Alchemist - "One More" Official video. youtu.be

Last month, Alchemist dropped Earl Sweatshirt-assisted LP Voir Dire, with MIKE featured on the track “Sentry.” In November, Alchemist, Sweatshirt and MIKE, in addition to Black Noi$e, will embark on the Voir Dire Tour. The multi-city trek begins November 6 in Seattle, hitting Dallas, Atlanta, D.C., New York, Boston and more before ending November 27 in Detroit.

On Tuesday (September 12), Sweatshirt appeared on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, where he discussed partnering with Alchemist on Voir Dire. Released as a Web3 exclusive, the release of Voir Dire included “all access experiences” for buyers, including the album release party at London’s Jazz Cafe.



“The reason why I gravitated to Al so much is because I was privileged in not having that much experience in weird studio sessions,” the 29-year-old told Lowe. “I had only just come from OF (Odd Future), and that was that type of environment. Like, 10 rappers, highly competitive, openly competitive. I love that s***. It was like that at Al’s, too, you know what I mean?”

While Wiki’s last studio album was the Navy Blue-produced Half God, he was joined by Subjxct 5 for mixtape Cold Cuts last October. Last December, MIKE dropped the mixtape Beware of the Monkey and in July, he held the third Young World Festival in Brooklyn.