First Look Friday: Bay Swag is a Driving Force of Sexy Drill

If Cash Cobain is the general of sexy drill, then Bay Swag is something like the lieutenant. After developing a following throughout the late 2010s and very early 2020s, Bay hit a new wave of momentum with “Fisherrr,” an understated, yet irresistible single that became a Song of the Summer contender upon its release. With frenetic soundscapes, brazenly flirty lyrics and a penchant for hooks, he’s only continued his level up.

This past summer, Bay hit the road with Ice Spice for her Y2K! World Tour. If you’ve been to New York shows through the fall, there’s a decent chance he appeared as a special guest with Cash. Through it all, he’s fortified his resume with tracks like “Worldwide Sniper,” which have collectively gained millions of streams and increased attention from those who weren’t all the way on board with his playful stylings.

Ahead of his new project, Damaged Thoughts, OKP chops it up with Bay Swag about new music, advice from rap stars, career plans and more.

Okayplayer: I saw a tweet that said something like Cash Cobain and Bay Swag made music for dudes who smash their homegirls. Would you say that that's accurate? Bay Swag: That's not true. [Laughs] Who do you make music for? We make music for the women and we make music for the guys. We talking for the guys, but we talking to the women. I make them feel pretty and I make them feel good about these songs. Why do you and Cash work so well together? We same people for real. When it comes to music, we got the same ear. That's why it’s so easy; that's twin. When we get together in the booth it's not forced. We just have fun. You’re riding a lot of momentum with “Fisherrr.” What have you been up to as of late? I've just been locking in with a bunch of different artists. Me and Luh Tyler got a song. Of course, Cash. A Boogie [Wit Da Hoodie]. Boogie embraces all the young guys from New York. He’s been bringing me on his tour, too. During the Ice Spice tour, I was actually touring with A Boogie, too. I just been locked in there with a lot of different artists. The other day I just been locked in bro record showing the versatility with different artists — not just sexy drill.