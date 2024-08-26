What You Need To Know About Laila!, Yasiin Bey's Talented Daughter

Chances are, you’ve probably already heard of Laila!. She first caught the attention of rap fans during an On the Radar freestyle released back in May , where she performed now-viral songs like “Like That!” and “Not My Problem.”

However, it wasn’t just the catchy bars and memorable hooks that made people curious about Laila!. So was the rumor that she is the daughter of one of the most beloved and respected rappers of all time — Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def.

Since then, Laila! has confirmed that Bey is her father, while continuing to show her own capabilities as a talented rapper and artist. With Laila! expected to drop her debut album next month on September 6, you should be aware of who she is before she inevitably blows up. Here’s what you need to know about Laila!.

So, is Laila! really Yasiin Bey’s daughter? Yes. In an interview with Complex earlier this month, the 18-year-old finally addressed the speculation about her being Bey’s daughter, saying, “Yes, he is my dad, y'all. The rumors are true; no, I'm kidding. But yes, he's my dad. He's my dad.” She also shared how both Bey and her mother and manager, Jessica Chong, have been supportive of her exploration as an artist, with Laila! recalling how her father has encouraged her ever since she was little. “I feel like as a kid, like whenever we would just jam sesh and like vibe out, me and him, I don't know, I always had my own style, I always had my own thing going on. And he's always just been like, 'Okay kid, I see you,’” she said. She also shared why she hasn’t leaned too much on her father’s acclaim, saying: “I guess I just never led with it because I just didn't want my talent to be diminished. ... And I'm proud of my family, I'm proud of who my dad is, and it's never something — I know I'm my own person, I'm my own artist. And I just didn't think that was something that I had to mention in order to, you know, get people to care about my music or care about who I am, you know, and he's very proud of me."

How long has Laila! been around? Well, she first dropped songs “Like That!” and “Wassup” last year, while this year saw the release of three EPs: IN CTRL!, Like That! (essentially a smart repackaging of “Like That!” amid its viral success, with the EP including sped up and slowed down versions — a pretty common strategy in the age of discovering music through TikTok), and “Not My Problem (Flyer Than U).”

When did Laila! first start getting attention? Back in May and going into June seems to be when she really started getting noticed. There was her On the Radar freestyle via On the Radar Radio, a platform that has become popular for rising and already well-known rappers to freestyle or perform their songs, released on May 30. But what really aided in her rise is “Like That!” going viral on TikTok, with the song soundtracking countless videos and multiple users attempting to recreate some of Laila!’s dance moves from the “Like That!” music video , which was released on June 11.