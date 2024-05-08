ESC TO CLOSE

Photos by Candice Ward/Getty Images and Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images. Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi.
Kick Off Concert Season With Live Nation's $25 Concert Week

The promotion includes concerts for major stars like 21 Savage, Missy Elliott and more for only $25.

There is nothing like live music. Concerts create new fans, lifelong memories and more. Live Nation, the entertainment company that puts on some of the biggest shows in the world, is back to offer a deal to every kind of music fan. Starting on May 8, Live Nation offers their 10th iteration of Concert Week, six days of $25 tickets to the best and brightest in pop, rap, R&B, rock and much more.

Covering over 5,000 shows throughout the year, there’s something here for everyone, all offered through a one-of-a-kind deal. As a nod to Concert Week’s 10th anniversary, it is now worldwide, expanding past North America and into Asia, Europe, the Middle East and beyond, taking place at different times throughout May.

Live Nation’s Concert Week accounts for multiple eras across nearly every genre. You can score $25 tickets for modern rap stars like 21 Savage, Gunna and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and get into shows headlined by legends like Missy Elliott. R&B all-timers such as Maxwell, SWV, Xscape and Janet Jackson are all hitting the road this summer, and Concert Week gives you a chance to get tickets to see them for a discounted price. This is an offer that won’t last forever, so head to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek before May 14 and secure your spot.

