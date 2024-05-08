Kick Off Concert Season With Live Nation's $25 Concert Week

There is nothing like live music. Concerts create new fans, lifelong memories and more. Live Nation, the entertainment company that puts on some of the biggest shows in the world, is back to offer a deal to every kind of music fan. Starting on May 8, Live Nation offers their 10th iteration of Concert Week, six days of $25 tickets to the best and brightest in pop, rap, R&B, rock and much more.

Covering over 5,000 shows throughout the year, there’s something here for everyone, all offered through a one-of-a-kind deal. As a nod to Concert Week’s 10th anniversary, it is now worldwide, expanding past North America and into Asia, Europe, the Middle East and beyond, taking place at different times throughout May.