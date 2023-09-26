Stock photo.
Live Nation Ends Merch Fees, Adds $1500 Compensation Per Show to Support Artists
Venues owned and operated by Live Nation will now give $1500 to performing artists per show, along with all merch profits.
Live Nation is showing up in support of performing artists. In partnership with Willie Nelson, the live entertainment company has launched a new initiative “On the Road Again,” designed to aid artists with rising tour costs.
Venues owned and operated by Live Nation will now issue a $1,500 stipend for gas and travel to headlining and supporting artists at show’s end, in addition to performance compensation. Artists will now get to keep 100% of merch profits, as Live Nation has pledged to drop merch fees.
“Touring is a crucial part of an artist’s livelihood, and we understand travel costs take one of the biggest bites out of artists’ nightly profits,” a press release from Live Nation reads. “By helping with these core expenses, we aim to make it easier for artists on the road so they can keep performing to their fans in more cities across the country.”
“Delivering for live artists is always our core mission,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation in a statement, per Billboard. “The live music industry is continuing to grow and as it does, we want to do everything we can to support artists at all levels on their touring journey especially the developing artists in clubs.
The initiative will also provide funds to local promoters, tour representatives and crew members, along with donating $5 million to Live Nation’s charitable organization Crew Nation for live music workers’ relief.
While Live Nation is looking for solutions to artist hardships, President Joe Biden continues to speak out against “junk fees” from the company and Ticketmaster.
Concert tickets are hard enough to get, you shouldn\u2019t have to pay surprise service fees on top of that.\n\nMy Administration is working to crack down on those junk fees, so you know what you are paying for up front.— President Biden (@President Biden) 1695515983
