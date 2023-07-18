Just two weeks before Travis Scott’s planned Utopia concert at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza, the engagement is getting pushback from the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate. The organization, which is responsible for approving public performances and ensuring that artists' values align with the country’s morals, said it was canceling the performance.

“The syndicate president and board have decided to cancel its issued permission for such concerts that contradict the identity of the Egyptian culture,” read the syndicate’s statement. "The syndicate is committed to preserving the security and stability of our beloved homeland and rejects any actions that go against its societal values.”

The statement continued, “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

However, shortly after the announcement, Live Nation released a statement, telling Pitchfork that the performance will still be happening.

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

Interesting.

There has been controversy ever since the 32-year-old artist announced plans to debut his long-awaited fourth studio album, Utopia. The Pyramids of Giza is an ancient historical monument, and the move was deemed offensive by commentators and even boycotted. In circulating social media posts and comments, Scott was alleged of involvement in 'anti-Egyptian Afrocentrism agendas’ and promoting 'satanic rituals.’

Multiple influencers called for the show to be canceled, including lawyer Amr Abdel-Samie, who cited Scott’s deadly 2021 Astroworld Festival. The lawyer made several television appearances and newspaper comments, even going so far as to calling Scott a "masonic, satanic, and devil worshipper with a dark history."