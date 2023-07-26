Live Nation Says ‘Complex Production Issues’ Caused Travis Scott’s Pyramids of Giza Show Cancellation

Travis Scott’s planned Utopia concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has officially been called. On Wednesday (July 26), Live Nation confirmed the news, saying that the show was axed due to “complex production issues” and that “despite highest efforts” production troubles “meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert.”

Live Nation initially stated that the concert was scheduled to take place days after the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate said that Scott’s production was unapproved. "The syndicate is committed to preserving the security and stability of our beloved homeland and rejects any actions that go against its societal values,” the organization said.



The statement continued, “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

Various Middle Eastern influencers also called for the show to be canceled, like lawyer Amr Abdel-Samie, who called Scott a "masonic, satanic, and devil worshipper with a dark history."

While Live Nation has pulled the plug on Utopia being unveiled in Egypt, the rollout has commenced, with Scott sharing alternate cover art for his fourth studio album. The album will also be accompanied by film-slash-visual album Circus Maximus, which the Grammy-nominated artist directed in collaboration with Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph. Beginning July 27, Circus Maximus will be available for screenings at select AMC Theaters nationwide, while additional screenings will also be announced. Utopia is scheduled to be released on Friday (July 28).