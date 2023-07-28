Travis Scott Enlists Beyoncé, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA & More on New Album ‘Utopia’

Travis Scott went all out for the release of Utopia. On Friday (July 28), the Houston rapper dropped his first solo album in five years, with guest appearances from Beyoncé, Drake, SZA, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Dave Chappelle, his daughter Stormi Webster, and more.

Like Scott’s Astroworld rollout, Utopia posters, CDs, vinyl, zines and boxsets are available on the rapper’s official website.

To kick off his new era, Scott debuted his new film-slash-visual album Circus Maximus in select AMC Theaters nationwide. Viewings were sold-out, with limited edition Utopia merchandise being placed on theater seats. Written and directed by Scott, Circus Maximus also features additional direction from filmmakers Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Kahlil Joseph. “The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes,” reads the synopsis via AMC.













Scott was originally scheduled to perform at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza to kick off Utopia, but it was trailed by cancellation rumors before being indefinitely canceled by Live Nation. However, Scott tweeted that the show would go on, albeit at a later date.











Utopia follows Scott’s 2018 release Astroworld, which earned a nomination for Best Rap Album. The 19-track LP also comes less than two years after Scott’s Astroworld Festival, where a fatal crowd surge led to the deaths of ten attendees. Although a Texas grand jury decided not to indict Scott, the rapper and Live Nation still face a number of ongoing lawsuits.