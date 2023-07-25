Travis Scott Reveals ‘Circus Maximus’ Teaser, His Upcoming A24 Film

Travis Scott is continuing his Utopia rollout with the upcoming A24 film, Circus Maximus. On Tuesday (July 25), the 32-year-old artist unveiled the film’s teaser. In full, Circus Maximus will feature music on Utopia, and Scott directed the film in collaboration with filmmakers Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph.





Beginning on July 27, Circus Maximus will be available for screenings at select AMC Theaters nationwide, while additional screenings will also be announced.



“Prepare to enter ‘Circus Maximus’ as Travis Scott takes his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album ‘Utopia,’” reads the film’s description via AMC. “The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”

On Friday (July 28), Scott is scheduled to perform at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza despite cancellation rumors, which Live Nation said are invalid. The performance, which celebrates “the world of Utopia” will also be livestreamed. Last week, Scott released his new single “K-Pop,” featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd - K-POP (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Utopia will be Scott’s first solo album in five years, following his Grammy-nominated 2018 LP Astroworld. Utopia also marks Scott’s first album since the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, where ten were killed after a crowd surge. Nearly two years after the tragic event, a Texas grand jury decided in late June that Scott would not face criminal charges.

