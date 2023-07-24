A$AP Rocky Reignites Feud With Travis Scott Over Rihanna at Rolling Loud Headline Set

The rivalry between Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky might have been reignited. During his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend, Rocky rapped a line from the unreleased song “Taylor Swift” that fans speculated was aimed towards Scott.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole your b****/ Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” Rocky rapped.

For those out of the Scott and Rocky loop, the aforementioned rapper allegedly dated Rihanna in 2015, even modeling alongside the singer in her Fenty x Puma campaign. Scott even contributed two songs to Rihanna’s 2016 album, Anti, co-writing “Pose,” along with being a credited writer and producer on “Woo” and promotional single “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The latter was Rihanna’s opening song during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February.



During the performance, Rihanna revealed that she was expecting her second child with Rocky. In May, the couple celebrated the first birthday of their son, RZA Athelston Mayers.

Comparisons and rumors of beef between Scott and Rocky brewed around 2015. That year, Scott lunged at a person who mistook him for Rocky. The following year, A$AP Mob member, A$AP Nast, accused Scott of biting the crew’s style, which Rocky later addressed in a 2016 Hot 97 interview. “Let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic,” the “Same Problems?” rapper said about Scott.

Rocky would later silence rumors of any tension with Scott in a 2019 tweet, and in a 2022 Drink Champs interview, the Harlem native acknowledged that he may have inspired Scott.











Also co-headlining Rolling Loud Miami was Rocky, who’s prepping the rollout for his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. Scott’s fourth album, Utopia, is expected to release on July 28.

