Lil Wayne Isn’t Fazed By AI Replication: “I’m One of A Kind”

Lil Wayne dares artificial intelligence to reproduce his Grammy-winning ability. In his new Billboard profile, the 40-year-old, discussed the topic of AI-generated music, which he doubts can replicate his originality.

“Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Is this AI thing going to be amazing too?’ Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this m***********r.”









Elsewhere in the conversation, the New Orleans native revealed what’s kept him going through his 25-year career.



“I don’t have a secret,” he admitted. “I just work. I just keep going. I never stop. It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple. No more, no less; I don’t do nothing but my music.

He continued, “And also, in my mind, every single time I say the word ‘work,’ I ask God to forgive me. Cuz I know this has never been a job. It’s just a dream come true. So that’s why I’ve never stopped.”

While some hip-hop artists have embraced the use of AI, including Timbaland and Beanie Sigel, Lil Wayne joins the ranks with Ice Cube and Drake who are opposed to the technological tool. "I think AI is demonic," Cube said on the Full Send Podcast. "I think AI is gonna get a backlash from real people, real authentic people.”