Lil Wayne Shares “Kat Food” Ahead of MTV VMAs Performance

Lil Wayne serves up “Kat Food” in his latest single. Seven months after releasing the Swizz Beatz-produced “Kant Nobody” with a posthumous sample from DMX, the five-time Grammy-winner gives his new solo offering, which he’s expected to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12. Credited on “Kat Food,” produced by Charlie Handsome, FNZ, and Rogét Chahayed, is Missy Elliott, who Wayne has repeatedly listed as one of his all-time favorite rappers.

Lil Wayne - Kat Food (Visualizer) youtu.be

Along with releasing new material, Wayne has joined as a regular on sports podcast Undisputed with Skip Bayless, where he’s provided a new theme song titled “Good Morning.”

‘Good Morning,' Undisputed's new theme song www.youtube.com

Wayne, who concluded the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour in May, is also prepping the next installment of his Tha Carter album series, Carter VI. The 40-year-old has received high honors this year, including being inducted into the Billboard’s Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, receiving the Icon Award at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, and being given the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event in February.



The artist clearly hasn’t run out of steam, telling Billboard his method to longevity last month.

“I don’t have a secret. I just work. I just keep going. I never stop,” the New Orleans rap legend shared. “It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple. No more, no less; I don’t do nothing but my music. And also, in my mind, every single time I say the word “work,” I ask God to forgive me. Cuz I know this has never been a job. It’s just a dream come true. So that’s why I’ve never stopped.”