Beanie Sigel Plans to Use AI to Assist With His Damaged Throat

Beanie Sigel might be a new member of the artificial intelligence movement in music. During a DJUTV interview that went live last Tuesday (July 18), Sigel, born Dwight Equan Grant, embraced A.I. technology, even saying that he plans to use it on his next project.

“I think I found a good friend with this AI thing,” Grant said. “A lot of people frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me. … I’ve had a colorful life, so I’ve been through things that hindered my [voice].”

Beanie Sigel FULL INTERVIEW: Roc-A-Fella days, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Dame Dash, State Property + more youtu.be

The Philadelphia native revealed that A.I. technology is “definitely” for him, due to its ability to replicate an artist’s voice. Recently, producer Timbaland announced plans to create artificial intelligence-assisted software to feature posthumous vocals on new music. The endeavor has gotten mixed responses across the music industry.



“I was talking to somebody and they told me how you program the AI — you run the vocals through this…” Grant added. “Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back? ‘Cause the pen’s still there. It’s just the voice. If y’all want that, I’ma shoot y’all something. So I’m gonna use AI on myself.”

Grant suffered from a collapsed lung in the aftermath of a 2014 shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey. In the years since the shooting, Grant’s vocals have been altered due to his hospitalization.

“My vocals [being damaged] came from [when] I was in a coma,” he told DJ Vlad in April. “So when I was coming out of it, I had a breathing tube down my throat. So when I first woke out the coma, I didn’t know where I was at and I pulled the breathing tube out and so it tore up s*** in my throat.”