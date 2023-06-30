Fans Waited Years For 'Pink Tape,' the Latest LP From Lil Uzi Vert

Months after reaching viral fame with the single “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert has dropped new LP Pink Tape. Long delayed since being announced in 2021, the 26-track album marks Uzi’s first solo effort since last year’s Red & White.

Uzi, who uses they/them pronouns, recruited their past and first-time collaborators for Pink Tape, including Travis Scott (“Aye”), Nicki Minaj (“Endless Fashion”), Don Toliver ("Patience"), Japanese kawaii metal band Babymetal ("The End") and British rock band Bring Me to the Horizon ("Werewolf"). An official Pink Tape trailer, directed by Gibson Hazard, shows Uzi as an animated character, slaying demon creatures to retrieve his infamous forehead diamond.

To further promote Pink Tape, Uzi, née Symere Bysil Woods reunited with Canadian media personality Nardwuar the Human Serviette for an interview recorded at the 2023 Summer Smash. The two – who last connected in 2018 – discussed Uzi’s appreciation for video game franchise Call Of Duty and 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, which will soon have a Netflix remake.



Nardwuar, who the rapper called his “best friend,” gifted Uzi with a vinyl copy of the film’s soundtrack. “Everything about this movie is just so perfect for the time that it came out, and it’s classic and timeless,” the 27-year-old responded.

Upon the Pink Tape release, “Endless Fashion” entered the top 5 on US iTunes, while “Just Wanna Rock” has been certified platinum after dropping as a single last October. The song became a massive hit on TikTok and was performed at the 2023 BET Awards.

