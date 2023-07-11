Lil Uzi Vert is the First Rapper to Score a No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 This Year

Lil Uzi Vert has broken the Billboard 200 curse against rap artists this year. As their third album, Pink Tape, released on June 30th, it’s become Uzi’s third debut at No. 1 on the chart, following 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2 and 2020’s Eternal Atake. The 26-track album debuted with 167,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 154,000 streaming equivalent album units.

Behind Uzi on the Billboard 200 this week are SZA (SOS) at No. 6, Gunna (A Gift and A Curse) at No. 7 and more. The last rap album to lead on the Billboard 200 was Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, which spent one week on the chart dated December 17, 2022.

The first rap album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year, the long-awaited Pink Tape also marks the end of the longest streak without rap not topping the chart since 1993. As Billboard reports, that year didn’t see a rap album arrive at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 until Cypress Hill’s Black Sunday released on August 7, 1993.

On Pink Tape is Uzi’s hit Jersey club single “Just Wanna Rock,” and features with Travis Scott (“Aye”), Nicki Minaj ("Endless Fashion”) Don Toliver ("Patience"), Babymetal ("The End") and Bring Me to the Horizon ("Werewolf"). Upon the release of Pink Tape, Minaj tweeted that she needed extra time to finish her verse during a 10-hour recording session.





To celebrate their chart-topping feat, Uzi will next perform at Broccoli City Festival, which takes place July 15 -16, followed by Rolling Loud Miami, held from July 21-23.

