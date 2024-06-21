Did Kendrick Lamar Just Have the Greatest Rap Concert Ever?

Toward the beginning of his instantly iconic Drake diss, “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar issued a symbolic, if casual statement of intent: “Sometimes you gotta pop out and show niggas.” With the release of the track, the fourth in a series of scathing anti-6ix God diatribes, he was in the midst of doing just that, and he did so again with The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, a Juneteenth extravaganza that unfolded this past Wednesday. Combining deft curation and masterful showmanship, the event was more rap messiah re-coronation than a linear set of performances. Shaped by circumstance, imagination and execution, Kendrick showed up, showed out, and showed us something we’d never seen before, making The Pop Out arguably the greatest rap show the world’s ever seen.

A mixture of eras and ethos, The Pop Out looks a lot like a Frankenstein of landmark showcases; the meticulous cultural representation of Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance, the raw West Coast spirit of Death Row Records’ 1996 House of Blues show, and the unlikely unity of Million Man March. It was nuanced, yet explosive — sprawling, yet self-contained. Here, mainstream musical luminaries like Tyler, The Creator and Steve Lacey took the stage, but L.A. favorite Tommy The Clown technically held down a longer set than either. Roddy Ricch rocked the crowd, but so did relative rap neophytes like Remble and Azchike. Mustard got his proverbial flowers, fans got the reunion they always wanted — Kendrick, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul all took the stage together for the first time in years — and the headliner shined the brightest in his biggest moment.