Kendrick Lamar Cements His Victory Over OVO With Celebratory “Not Like Us” Video

It looks like Kendrick Lamar wasn’t kidding when he said his “Not Like Us” video was coming soon. On July 4, just a day after teasing the visual’s impending release, KDot unloaded the video, and it was every bit as epic as you should have expected.

In the visual, Kendrick kicks it with a ton of locals, who shout various “Not Like Us” lyrics at the camera. As loaded on vibes as it was cameos, the “Not Like Us” video includes appearances from Black Hippy and TDE bosses, DeMar Derozan and plenty of others. Oh, and it’s also got KDot’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, and their two children. Come to see the TDE reunion. Stay to see Whitney and KDot turn a living room into their own personal dancefloor.

The video only continues what’s generally been a victory lap for Kendrick — at least, in the realm of public opinion. The track had already peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and with a new visual accompaniment behind it, maybe it will return. The early returns have been way more than promising. Within an hour, Kendrick’s new video had collected over 1 million YouTube views. By this morning, it had reached over 10 million. Who knows where the total will be a week from now. Based on social media reception, it doesn’t seem like the video will lose traction any time soon. Okay. We’ve said enough. Check out the video for yourself below.